Nov 4 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Smith & Wesson's Battenfeld Technologies to acquire UST brands

* Smith & Wesson says deal for $32.3 million in cash

* Smith & Wesson says in addition, up to $2.0 million will be due over a period of two years following closing

* Smith & Wesson says operating synergies from deal are expected to occur in calendar 2018 and 2019