Nov 4 Centurylink Inc :

* Centurylink reaches agreement to sell data centers and colocation business to a consortium led by BC Partners and Medina Capital

* Centurylink plans to use net proceeds from this sale to partly fund its acquisition of level 3 communications

* Centurylink - will receive $2.15 billion in cash and minority stake valued at $150 million in consortium's newly-formed global secure infrastructure company

* BC Partners/Medina-led consortium will assume ownership of Centurylink's portfolio of 57 data centers at closing

* Centurylink reaches agreement to sell data centers and colocation business to a consortium led by bc partners and medina capital