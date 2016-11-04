BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 4 SpartanNash Co
* SpartanNash announces definitive agreement to acquire Caito Foods Service
* Transaction expected to be accretive to full year 2017 earnings
* SpartanNash Co - Spartannash will purchase certain assets of Caito Foods Service and Blue Ribbon Transport for approximately $217.5 million in cash
* Will acquire Caito's produce distribution business, fresh cut fruits and vegetables business, fresh kitchen facility
* Spartannash co - purchase price will be funded with proceeds from SpartanNash's asset-based lending facility.
* Caito and BRT will become part of SpartanNash's food distribution segment following close of transaction.
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri