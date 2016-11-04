BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 MRI Interventions Inc
* Mri Interventions Inc announces 2016 third quarter and nine month results
* Q3 revenue rose 30 percent to $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
* McDonald's Canada - beginning February 21, 2017 , all day breakfast selections will be served in participating McDonald's restaurants across country
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000