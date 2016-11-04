Nov 4 PG&E Corp:

* PG&E Corporation releases third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net income was $0.77 per share on a GAAP basis

* Qtrly total operating revenues $4.81 billion versus $4.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PG&E Corp says guidance for 2017 is being initiated at $3.51 to $3.80 per share for projected GAAP earnings

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings from operations were $0.94 per share

* PG&E Corp - adjusting previously issued guidance range for projected 2016 GAAP earnings to $2.79 to $3.05 per share

* PG&E Corp says guidance for 2017 is being initiated at $3.55 to $3.75 per share for projected non-GAAP earnings from operations

* PG&E Corp - maintaining previously issued 2016 guidance of $3.65 to $3.85 per share for projected non-GAAP earnings from operations

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S