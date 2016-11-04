UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Following an additional child fatality, Ikea recalls 29 million MALM and other models of chests and dressers due to serious tip-over hazard; consumers urged to anchor chests and dressers or return for refund
* Provided to Ikea 4th report of fatality that reportedly occurred in September 2011 due to MALM chests, dressers
* Ikea received reports of 41 tip-over incidents involving MALM chests and dressers, resulting in 17 injuries to children Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources