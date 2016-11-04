Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as fee income soars
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
Nov 4 Gold Reserve Inc :
* Parties have agreed to revised payment schedule under which Venezuela will make first payment of US$300 million on or before November 30
* Parties agreed to revised payment schedule under which Venezuela will make second payment of US$469.7 million on or before January 3, 2017
* Revised payment schedule for third payment of $50 million on or before Jan 31, 2017, fourth payment of US$100 million on or before Feb 28, 2017
* Revised payment schedule for final payment of $90 million on or before June 30, 2017
* On October 28, 2016 Gold Reserve and representatives of Venezuela also convened first meeting of Board of Directors of mixed company
* Mixed company to immediately initiate development plan of mine activities needed to commence construction as soon as possible
* Gold Reserve enters into amendment to settlement agreement with Venezuela, establishes mixed company to develop Brisas-Cristinas Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.