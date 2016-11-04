Nov 4 Gold Reserve Inc :

* Parties have agreed to revised payment schedule under which Venezuela will make first payment of US$300 million on or before November 30

* Parties agreed to revised payment schedule under which Venezuela will make second payment of US$469.7 million on or before January 3, 2017

* Revised payment schedule for third payment of $50 million on or before Jan 31, 2017, fourth payment of US$100 million on or before Feb 28, 2017

* Revised payment schedule for final payment of $90 million on or before June 30, 2017

* On October 28, 2016 Gold Reserve and representatives of Venezuela also convened first meeting of Board of Directors of mixed company

* Mixed company to immediately initiate development plan of mine activities needed to commence construction as soon as possible

* Gold Reserve enters into amendment to settlement agreement with Venezuela, establishes mixed company to develop Brisas-Cristinas Project