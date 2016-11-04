Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as fee income soars
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
Nov 4 AT&T Inc :
* Communications Workers of America vote to ratify agreement covering former DIRECTV employees in SouthEast
* Agreement, which was reached on September 29, covers about 1,050 employees in SouthEast region, places employees in an existing contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.