BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 J Alexanders Holdings Inc
* J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc reports results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 sales rose 4.3 percent to $51.46 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $18 million to $20 million
* Sees FY 2016 basic EPS range of $0.48 to $0.53
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY same store sales for J. Alexander's/Redlands Grill down 0.5 pct to up 0.5 pct
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $222.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J Alexanders Holdings-J. Alexander's/Redlands Group posted increase in average weekly same store sales of 1.4 pct while guest counts rose 3.4 pct for quarter
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 total revenue $218 million to $220 mln
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY same store sales for Stoney River Steakhouse And Grill up 1 pct to up 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.