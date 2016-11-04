Nov 4 Willis Lease Finance Corp

* Book value of owned and managed engines and aircraft was approximately $1.4 billion at end of Q3

* Willis Lease Finance Corp - Tangible book value per share increased 8% to $29.88 at September 30, 2016, compared to $27.72 at December 31, 2015

* Willis Lease Finance reports third quarter pretax profit of $6.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue rose 11.5 percent to $31.3 million