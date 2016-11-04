BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Willis Lease Finance Corp
* Book value of owned and managed engines and aircraft was approximately $1.4 billion at end of Q3
* Willis Lease Finance Corp - Tangible book value per share increased 8% to $29.88 at September 30, 2016, compared to $27.72 at December 31, 2015
* Willis Lease Finance reports third quarter pretax profit of $6.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue rose 11.5 percent to $31.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.