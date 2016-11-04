BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Press release - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News release
* Since beginning of year, book value per class A equivalent share has increased by 5.3 percent to $163,783 at quarter-end
* Qtrly net earnings per class A equivalent share attributable to Berkshire shareholders $4,379
* Q3 net earnings attributable to shareholders $7,198 million versus $9,428 million
* Qtrly operating earnings per class A equivalent share $2,951
* Qtrly operating earnings $4,851 million versus $4,551 million
* Says it had $22.1 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of Sept. 30 - SEC filing
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc had reported $23.7 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of June 30 - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $59.07 billion versus $58.99 billion
* Unrealized losses at Sept 30 included $941 million related to investment in IBM common stock
* "IBM continues to be profitable and generate significant cash flows"
* Currently do not intend to dispose of IBM common stock; expect that fair value of investment will recover and exceed cost
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc Q3 shr view $3058.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.