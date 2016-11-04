BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
* Qtrly total revenues $646 million versus $717.2 million
* Qtrly net interest income $51.9 million versus $47.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share $1.17
* Hawaiian Electric Industries reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.