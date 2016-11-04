Nov 4 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd -

* Qtrly gross premiums written of $760.7 million, an increase of 18.4% compared to same period in 2015

* Qtrly net premiums written of $349.0 million, an increase of 3.7% compared to same period in 2015

* Endurance reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.92

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S