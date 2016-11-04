Nov 4 Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc

* Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc qtrly net sales for Q3 increased 6.2% to $24.7 million

* Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. reports net income of $1,300,044, or $0.07 per diluted share, before dividends, for the quarter ended 10/2/16 versus $837,803, or $0.04 per diluted share, before dividends, for the quarter ended 10/4/15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 sales rose 6.2 percent to $24.68 million