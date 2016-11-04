BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Nov 4 Associated Capital Group Inc
* Associated Capital Group Inc - Assets Under Management (AUM) of $1.25 billion at September 30, 2016 versus $1.19 billion at June 30, 2016
* Associated Capital-Continues to explore various alternatives to reduce economic exposure to gamco resulting from interests in its stock and GAMCO note
* Associated Capital Group, Inc. reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $5.5 million versus $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.