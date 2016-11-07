BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 6 Hsbc Bank Canada
* Qtrly basic earnings per common share $0.18
* Says net interest income $284 million versus $285 million last year
* Net fee income for Q3 of 2016 was $166m, largely in line with Q3 of 2015
* HSBC Bank Canada - Loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions for Q3 of 2016 were $29 million, down $2 million compared with Q3 of 2015
* Return on average common equity was 7.7% for quarter ended 30 September 2016 compared with 11.0% for same period in 2015
* HSBC Bank Canada third quarter 2016 results
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.