UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Nov 7 Insight Enterprises Inc
* Insight enterprises - Transaction implies an equity purchase price of approximately $258 million and an enterprise value of approximately $196 million
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to 2017 adjusted earnings per share
* Says co expects to achieve approximately $20 million in run-rate cost savings within two years after closing
* Insight enterprises-intends to finance transaction through combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facilities
* Insight will acquire Datalink for $11.25 per share in cash
* Insight enterprises to acquire Datalink Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.