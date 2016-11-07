Nov 7 Snyder's-lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance Inc reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $588.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $612 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrows full-year 2016 outlook ranges

* Sees 2016 net revenue of $2,290 million to $2,310 million

* For FY 2016, now expects EPS to be in range of $1.24 to $1.30 versus prior view of $1.22 to $1.30

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $75 million to $80 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: