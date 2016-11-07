Nov 7 Air Canada

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$2.93

* Q3 earnings per share c$2.74

* Air canada - in q3 of 2016, system passenger revenues of $4.106 billion increased $390 million or 10.5 per cent from q3 of 2015

* Qtrly air canada's cost per available seat mile (casm) decreased 8.3 per cent from q3 of 2015

* Air canada - expects fy ebitdar to increase 6 to 8 per cent

* Air canada - for q4 of 2016, air canada expects adjusted casm to decrease 5.0 to 6.0 per cent when compared to q4 of 2015

* Air canada - remains on track to reducing casm by 21 per cent by end of 2018 when compared to 2012

* Q3 earnings per share view c$2.55, revenue view c$4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air canada reports record third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: