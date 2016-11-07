Nov 7 Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern energy group - narrowing targeted annual cash available for distribution for 2016 to range of $130 million to $140 million

* Pattern energy group inc - qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Pattern energy -says sold 1,472,300 mwh of electricity on a proportional basis in q3 of 2016 compared to 1,260,385 mwh sold in same period last year

* Pattern energy group inc says declared an increased dividend for q4 2016 in amount of $0.408 per class a common share

* Pattern energy reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $91.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.4 million