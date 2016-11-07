GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Nobilis Health Corp
* Reiterates full year 2016 guidance for revenue and adjusted ebitda
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $279.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nobilis health reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $281 million
* Q3 revenue $70.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.1 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.