Nov 7 EPAM Systems Inc

* Epam systems inc sees revenues will be at least $310 million for q4 of 2016

* Epam systems inc sees revenues will be at least $1,156 million for full year 2016

* Epam systems inc sees full year gaap diluted eps will be at least $1.94

* Epam systems inc sees full year non-gaap diluted eps will be at least $2.90

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $317.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.00, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Epam reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 revenue $298.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $296.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.78

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.78

* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share at least $0.54