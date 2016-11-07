GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 EPAM Systems Inc
* Epam systems inc sees revenues will be at least $310 million for q4 of 2016
* Epam systems inc sees revenues will be at least $1,156 million for full year 2016
* Epam systems inc sees full year gaap diluted eps will be at least $1.94
* Epam systems inc sees full year non-gaap diluted eps will be at least $2.90
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $317.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.00, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Epam reports results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 revenue $298.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $296.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.78
* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share at least $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
