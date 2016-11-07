GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Colony Starwood Homes
* Colony Starwood Homes announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.43
* Q3 revenue $146.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $144 million
* Q3 FFO per share $0.31
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly same store revenue growth of 6.5 percent and quarterly same store blended rent growth of 5.2 percent
* Quarterly same store NOI increased 6.9 percent over Q3 2015; quarterly same store core NOI margin was 61.9 percent
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.65 to $1.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.