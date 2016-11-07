GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc :
* Qtrly same-property RevPAR decreased 0.7% compared to Q3 of 2015 to $153.05
* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.14 to $2.19
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $58 million to $62 million
* Xenia Hotels & Resorts reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.