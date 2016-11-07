Nov 7 Southwest Airlines Co :

* October load factor 85.7 percent versus 85.9 percent year ago

* Southwest Airlines - continues to expect its q4 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to decline in 4.0 to 5.0 percent range, as compared with q4 2015

* Southwest Airlines - flew 10.5 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in October 2016, an increase of 5.2 percent from 10.0 billion RPMS flown in October 2015

* Southwest Airlines co - available seat miles (ASMS) increased 5.4 percent to 12.2 billion in October 2016, compared with October 2015 ASMS of 11.6 billion

