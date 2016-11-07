Nov 7 Brookfield Business Partners LP

* Brookfield Business Partners LP - Company funds from operations totaling $50 million for quarter compared with $58 million in 2015

* Qtrly revenue $2.04 million versus $1.9 million

* Brookfield Business Partners LP - "Our current backlog is approximately $6.6 billion and we expect this backlog to remain strong for balance of year"

