Nov 7 Kosmos Energy Ltd

* Kosmos Energy Ltd says Q3 2016 oil revenues were $47 million versus $97 million in same quarter of 2015

* Kosmos Energy Ltd says full-year 2016 CAPEX forecast remains at approximately $650 million

* Kosmos Energy announces third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $47 million

* Q3 revenue view $98.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: