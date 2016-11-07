GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Ply Gem Holdings Inc
* Ply Gem reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 sales $530.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $554 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $41 to $46
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $225 to $230 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $454.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.