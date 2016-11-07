GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Centerra Gold Inc
* Gold production for q3 of 2016 totaled 166,030 ounces
* Centerra gold inc - increased its gold production guidance for kumtor for year to 520,000 - 560,000 ounces
* 2016 gold production has been revised to reflect increased production forecast at kumtor
* Projected capital expenditures for 2016, excluding capitalized stripping, have been revised to $124 million from $140 million
* Centerra gold revises 2016 guidance favourably and reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
