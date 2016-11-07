Nov 7 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co

* Shenandoah telecommunications company reports third quarter 2016 revenue increased to $156.8 million due to acquisition of ntelos

* Shenandoah telecommunications - for quarter ended september 30, 2016, reported a net loss of $7.6 million, compared to net income of $8.0 million in q3 of 2015

* Shenandoah telecommunications company reports third quarter 2016 revenue increased to $156.8 million due to acquisition of ntelos

* Q3 revenue $156.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $161.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: