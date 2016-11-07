Nov 7 Concordia International Corp

* Suspending guidance as company assesses business under new leadership

* Q3 revenue of $185.5 million, decrease of 19.9% compared with q2 of 2016 or 14.4% decrease on constant currency basis

* Q3 gaap net loss from continuing operations of $75.1 million and gaap loss per share of $1.47

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $206.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Concordia international announces third quarter 2016 results