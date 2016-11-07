Nov 7 Regal Beloit Corp

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.39, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regal Beloit Corp says Q3 commercial and industrial systems segment net sales were $389.4 million, down 8.8%

* Regal Beloit Corp says expect Q4 organic sales growth to be in range of flat to slightly down versus 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $762.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regal Beloit Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.45 to $4.55

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q3 earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 sales $809.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $826 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.40 to $4.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: