BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Compugen Ltd
* Compugen ltd. Reports 3rd quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products