GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Colony Capital Inc
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Colony capital announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.52
* Q3 FFO per share $0.35
* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.65 to $1.69
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.