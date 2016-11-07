Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 7 Camtek Ltd
* Camtek announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $28.5 million
* Sees Q4 revenue $28.5 million to $29.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)