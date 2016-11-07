BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 7 Blue Nile Inc
* Blue Nile says deal for $40.75 per share
* Blue Nile says Blue Nile stockholders will receive $40.75 in cash per share
* Investor group will acquire 100 percent of outstanding shares of Blue Nile common stock for approximately $500 million
* Blue Nile says may solicit alternative deal proposals from third parties during 30-day "go-shop" period, following date of execution of merger deal
* Blue Nile enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for approximately $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri