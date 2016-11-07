Nov 7 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results and corporate updates

* Q3 loss per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to remain within original 2016 net cash spend guidance of between $135 million and $155 million

* Qtrly total product revenue in q3 of 2016 was approximately $2.1 million