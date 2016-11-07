Nov 7 Mgm Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International reports third quarter financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $1.9 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $2.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Casino revenue for the third quarter of 2016 increased 23% compared to the prior year quarter

* MGM Resorts International says 11% increase in qtrly revpar over prior year quarter at company's Las Vegas Strip resorts

* Qtrly domestic resorts rooms revenue increased 14% compared to prior year quarter

* Qtrly MGM China net revenues of $500 million, a 6% decrease compared to prior year quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 same store sales rose 11 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S