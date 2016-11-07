Nov 7 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Progenics announces $50 million RELISTOR royalty-backed financing

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals says MNTX Royalties Sub LLC entered into $50 million term loan agreement with a fund managed by Healthcare Royalty Partners

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals says lenders have no recourse to co or to any of its assets other than RELISTOR royalty rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: