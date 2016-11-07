Nov 7 Proteon Therapeutics Inc

* Proteon therapeutics inc says net loss for q3 of 2016 was $7.1 million as compared to $5.4 million for q3 of 2015

* Proteon therapeutics - expects cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into q4 of 2017

* Proteon therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results