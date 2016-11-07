Nov 7 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ritter pharmaceuticals-topline results of phase 2b/3 clinical trial of rp-g28 for treatment of lactose intolerance expected to be announced in q1 2017

* Ritter pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S