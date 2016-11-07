GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Aqua Metals Inc
* Aqua Metals provides third quarter 2016 corporate update
* Q3 loss per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company had $16.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2016, compared to $31.8 million as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.