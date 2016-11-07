Nov 7 OCI Partners LP

* OCI Partners LP reports 2016 third quarter results

* Qtrly revenues decreased 13 percent to $192 million compared to $221 million for same period in 2015

* Qtrly net income (loss) decreased to $33 million compared to $38 million for same period in 2015

* OCI Partners LP - "On track to realize a 10 percent growth in methanol demand this year over last year"