GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Medallion Financial Corp
* Medallion Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin was 6.77 pct on a combined basis
* Medallion Financial Corp continuing to evaluate whether it will drop regulated investment company election, will make a determination in Q1 of 2017
* Medallion Financial Corp -further announced extension of its stock buyback program
* Repurchase program will be funded using company's working capital
* Reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.