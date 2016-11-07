Nov 7 Omnova Solutions Inc

* Says CEO, chairman of the board and president Kevin M. Mcmullen resigned

* Omnova solutions inc - Mcmullen will be succeeded by Anne Noonan as Omnova's president and chief executive officer, effective December 1, 2016

* William R. Seelbach named chairman of board of directors

* Omnova Solutions Inc announces CEO succession