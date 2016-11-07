BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Nov 7 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS to acquire Marken, a leader in global clinical supply chain solutions
* United Parcel Service Inc says terms of acquisition were not disclosed
* Marken to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ups
* United Parcel Service says Wes Wheeler, Marken's Chief Executive Officer will continue to lead Marken business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
