BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Nov 7 Mesa Laboratories Inc
* Mesa Labs acquires hospital-focused cold chain monitoring business
* Mesa Laboratories Inc - FreshLoc CM business will be integrated into Mesa's cold chain monitoring division in Lakewood, Colorado
* Mesa Laboratories Inc -Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Mesa's earnings per share in first year following acquisition
* Mesa Laboratories Inc-deal is expected to increase revenues in cold chain monitoring division by approximately 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share