GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Veresen Inc :
* Veresen Inc says notes will have a fixed coupon rate of 3.43% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on November 10, 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility
* Company expects to repay all of outstanding $300 million 3.95% senior unsecured medium term notes, Series 2, due March 14, 2017
* Veresen announces $350 million medium term note offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.