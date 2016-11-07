BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 7 Mgp Ingredients Inc
* MGP announces acquisition of George Remus whiskey brand
* Terms of cash transaction were not disclosed
* Acquisition of george Remus Whiskey brand from Queen City Whiskey LLC, Cincinnati Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri