Nov 7 Kgic Inc :

* Kgic Inc - fairness opinion concludes proposed debt settlement plan is fair, from financial point of view, to each of holders of unsecured debt securities

* Kgic Inc- if proposed restructuring is not completed, company's ability to continue as a going concern may be significantly affected

* Kgic Inc announces receipt of fairness opinion for proposed restructuring