BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 7 Kgic Inc :
* Kgic Inc - fairness opinion concludes proposed debt settlement plan is fair, from financial point of view, to each of holders of unsecured debt securities
* Kgic Inc- if proposed restructuring is not completed, company's ability to continue as a going concern may be significantly affected
* Kgic Inc announces receipt of fairness opinion for proposed restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri